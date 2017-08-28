Rollins wants to give the fans something to cheer on Boston United return

Jay Rollins is hoping to mark his return to Boston United by giving the fans something to cheer.

The striker returned to the club on Saturday as the Pilgrims were beaten 2-1 at FC United of Manchester.

But now the striker wants to get back on the scoresheet at the ground he called home for the past two seasons as United host Nuneaton Town.

“It’s a massive game,” he said. “We need to hit the ground running and get another win.

“I’m looking forward to going back and meeting up with the fans again.

“Hopefully we can get off to a good one.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.