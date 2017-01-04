Sidelined Smith still has a big part to play for Boston United, says boss Murray

Gregg Smith may be out of action, but Boston United manager Adam Murray believes his skipper will still have a big part to play in the Pilgrims’ season.

The 26-year-old fractured and dislocated his ankle after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge during New Year’s Day’s 2-1 victory at Gainsborough Trinity, and is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he recovers.

Smith is viewed as an inspirational presence within the club, and Murray expects the attacker to remain just that in the dressing room, even if he is unable to lead by example on the pitch.

He said: “The group’s become very tight and strong, but Gregg will still be a massive part of the group.

“The most important thing is getting Gregg right, but I’m sure he’ll still play his part in and around the place.”

With no ambulance available to take Smith to Lincoln County Hospital, he faced a two-hour wait at the Northolme before eventually being transported by car.

After the match Murray visited Smith in the Trinity medical room and found him in good spirits.

“It sums the bloke up that he’s in the physio room, his ankle’s not pointing in the right direction, to put it nicely, and he’s chatting as if he’s just opening his Christmas presents,” Murray added.

“He’s had no medication. The guy’s a monster.

“I’ve only known him three weeks and he’s a superhuman being, it’s obviously a big blow to us.

“He’s made himself a hero at the club in a short amount of time, and that’s credit to him.

“He’s somebody I’ve only known for a short amount of time, but he’s an absolute warrior.”

The Pilgrims will now turn their attention to Saturday’s home clash with Stockport County (KO 3pm).

Murray, who remains unbeaten following four games in charge of United, is hoping for more of the same as Boston host their former Football League rivals.

“It’s a huge club with great infrastructure and a big fanbase,” he said.

“But like ourselves, they’re in the Conference North for a reason.

“We believe we can win every game at the minute.

“We look like a team, which is the biggest thing for me.

“Everybody’s together and you can’t buy that.

“You can’t go out into the transfer window and buy team spirit, that’s built from winning and momentum.”

United drew 1-1 with County at Edgeley Park in September, Smith netting for Boston.