Southport’s pre-season form means nothing! Murray says Boston United must be at their best to kick off their campaign with a positive result

Adam Murray knows Boston United would be foolish to read anything into Southport’s poor pre-season form.

The Pilgrims’ new-look squad had a good build-up to the National League North campaign with just one defeat in seven matches, in which they kept four clean sheets and booked their place in the county cup final.

That was in stark contrast to the Sandgrounders who won just one of their six warm-up games, a 1-0 success against Burscough, netting just three times in total.

But when the two sides kick off their seasons for real as they meet at Haig Avenue on Saturday (KO 3pm), Murray is convinced that the past few weeks will have no bearing on the contest.

“I won’t read anything into that,” he said.

“Pre-season is about getting your team ready for the games which matter, and I’m sure Southport will be ready.

“A league match is a completely different scenario to pre-season.

“The adrenaline gets going and there are points at stake. It will be completely different.

“We have to make sure we are at our best to get anything from the game.”

Southport are managed by Alan Lewer, who was briefly Steve Evans’ assistant at Boston.