Stag party goes on! McGuire happy to link up with old pal Chapman at Boston United.

Jamie McGuire is enjoying being reunited with his old midfield mucker Adam Chapman.

The duo formed a formidable Football League partnership at Mansfield Town, and they are hoping to be equally as effective with the Pilgrims.

“When we played together we had a great partnership and never lost many games together,” said McGuire, who admits that rekindling his relationship with Chapman and boss Adam Murray has helped him settle into life at the Jakemans Stadium that little bit easier.

“The experience is there for us as well, so hopefully that can look good in the future for Boston.”

Neither McGuire or Chapman are afraid to speak their minds out on the turf, and the Birkenhead-born former Fleetwood Town player believes that will help encourage the club’s young talent as they will be called upon to play their parts in August’s hectic seven-game schedule.

“I made a career out of it, I’m a talker and I get people going,” McGuire added.

Adam Chapman and Jamie McGuire.

“I’ve won promotion from this division with Fleetwood before and know what it’s all about.

“I’ve got a good partnership with Chappy, we’ll get the young lads going.

“We’ll need the whole squad when we’re going Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday.

“Vinno (Harry Vince) is making strides every day and Liam (Adams) is too.

“And as well as those young lads we’ve got some players in their early 20s, so there’s a lot of potential here.”

The Pilgrims return to action on Saturday when they host Spennymoor Town (KO 3pm).

The Moors won promotion to the National League North following a 1-0 victory over Stourbridge in the Northern Premier League play-off final last season and could well be dark horses in the chase for a top-seven spot.

United will then hit the road again on Tuesday night when they travel to face familiar foes Tamworth at the Lamb Ground (KO 7.45pm).