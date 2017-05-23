Stag party! McGuire becomes latest player to join Boston United, while Chapman commits

Midfielder Jamie McGuire has joined Boston United.

The 33-year-old is the latest former Mansfield Town player to join Adam Murray’s new-look Pilgrims.

Adam Chapman.

Meanwhile, former Stag Adam Chapman has also pledged his future to the Jakemans Stadium club.

The United website confirmed: “The sought-after midfielder has pledged his future to the Pilgrims and will officially join up subject to ratification from the relevant football authorities.

“He has stepped away from professional football to take up a coaching role within the Stags’ youth system and will combine that with playing part-time for the Pilgrims.”

Adam Murray said: “He had offers from League Two clubs but has chosen a pathway that leads him to choose a part-time option now.

“He’s a leader of men with fantastic experience and I am over the moon he choose us to move forward with his journey.”

McGuire has also played for Fleetwood Town.

Chapman, 27, was United’s captain at the end of last season.

He made 14 appearances after switching from Gainsborough Trinity.

Murray added: “Chappy is a fantastic player at this level and coupled with the signing of Jamie McGuire, we now have two midfielders who have played numerous times together in promotion-chasing sides in League Two.

“They both have fantastic experience too and that will rub off on the younger lads within the squad.”