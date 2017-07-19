STAMFORD 1 BOSTON UNITED 1: Adams levels as Pilgrims remain unbeaten

Liam Adams netted a second-half equaliser as Boston United drew 1-1 at Stamford last night.

The teenage winger converted James Clifton’s cross-shot two minutes into the second half to cancel out Jake Duffy’s deflected 20th-minute free kick.

Adam Murray had made a number of changes to the nucleus of the side which began his three opening pre-season friendlies.

But Adams’ finish ensured that Boston remain undefeated in their warm-up contests.

Former Daniel Tom Batchelor also went close for Boston, rattling the Stamford crossbar.

Boston’s squad also included former Mansfield Town and Nottingham Forest winger Haydn Havard.

STAMFORD (from): Haystead, George, Putan, Briers, Gordon, Marshall, Jeys, Morgan, Sandy, Duffy, Armstrong, Hartley, Hill, Preston, Challinor, Smith, Hollis, Draper, King.

UNITED:: Payne, Clifton, Batchelor, Cowgill (Hare 71), Yeomans, Vince, McGuire (Beatson 68), Broadhead, Tshimanga (Hemmings 68), Smith (Havard 46), Adams. Subs (not used): Keane, Willis.

Ref: Carl Henry.

Att: 258.