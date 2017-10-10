Striker remains Boston United’s top priority - Murray

Adam Murray believes that Boston United’s need for a goalscorer was as evident as ever during the Pilgrims’ 2-1 defeat at AFC Telford United.

Boston failed to muster a shot on target during Saturday’s match, their goal coming courtesy of Shane Sutton heading the ball into his own net.

Muray has seen a handful of targets slip through his fingers this season, with agreed deals being hijacked by rival clubs on at least two occasions.

But now he believes that the need for additional firepower is as vital as ever with the Pilgrims sitting a point above the relegation zone.

“We’ve been trying to address that, hunting every avenue we can to try to find another goalscorer,” Murray said.

“But we’re not coming up trumps at the moment.

“We need another centre forward, that’s been the aim for the whole season.”

Only Leamington (15) and basement side North Ferriby (seven) have scored fewer goals than Boston’s 16 in the National League North so far this term.

And while Kabongo Tshimanga may have netted six times in all competitions, with fellow strikers Gregg Smith and Karl Hawley also off the mark, Murray believes he still needs an additional spark.

“We need somebody that, when it goes in the box, can make something out of nothing,” he added.

“Kabby’s been a fantastic impact for us, but we need somebody who can get about and cause the back four problems and take a little bit of stress off the team.

“The rest of the unit, there’s not much wrong. It just needs tweaking.”

While Murray acknowledges his need for a striker, he believes that Boston will be able to pull themselves out of a relegation scrap.

“What we’ve seen in recent weeks are encouraging signs to say we’re going to be alright,” he continued.

“It’s not the start to the season we expected, whether that’s individuals not hitting the levels we expected, or other things.

“But in the last few weeks we’ve had more positives than negatives.”