Striker top of Murray’s Boston United shopping list

Adam Murray wants to bring a new striker in to Boston United this week - but says he won’t be forced into panic buying.

With Gregg Smith out for the season with a fractured ankle, the Pilgrims boss believes he needs more firepower at the Jakemans Stadium ahead of Saturday’s home clash against promotion-challengers Chorley.

And despite speaking to a number of options, he is adamant he wants the right man for the job and not just a quick fix.

“I could go out and sign two centre forwards this week, but they’ve got to be the right type,” Murray said.

“We’ll do the best we can to get somebody in for Saturday.

“I’ve spoken to the chairman about taking things forward and he’s said that if we’re going to bring players in they’ve got to be right, and with a view to being here next season as part of what we’re building.

“Putting work into someone who’s only going to be here for three months is not the answer.”

Murray made it clear that he will only look to bring in players who subscribe to his ethos of hard work and a team ethic, and and that he doesn’t have time for anyone who isn’t instantly hooked by the thought of joining Boston.

He added: “I don’t need to sell this club to anyone. The club deserves and will get people that give everything they’ve got.

“If we lose we want fans to clap us off and say that we can’t do anymore. If players can’t do that then they’re not going to be here.

“I’m not having individuals who coast.

“Selling it is not the problem, it’s finding the right person.

“I’ve spoken to people this week who say ‘let me gauge that.’

They might be the right person, but that wasn’t right. I’ve got to get it right.

“It’s not about bringing somebody in for the here and now, I want a person that will be with us for the next couple of years.”

Recognised strikers Waide Fairhurst and Lamin Colley both began Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Stockport on the bench and watched on as defender Nat Brown was brought on up front as a makeshift target man.

But Murray says both could still have roles to play at the club.

“Lamin is somebody who needs to play with somebody and not as a lone striker,” he said, adding that Fairhurst is not fit having missed training for a fortnight due to personal reasons.