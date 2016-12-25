Suits you sir! Murray orders Boston United squad to look the part off the pitch as well as on it

Adam Murray’s promise to give Boston United a more professional outlook from top to bottom has extended as far as the players’ wardrobe.

The new boss has told his squad to arrive for home matches in suits and club ties.

And dressing to impress doesn’t appear to be a problem for the team, with defender Tom Batchelor admitting he hopes he can look the part both on and off the pitch.

After meeting club secretary Craig Singleton to sign forms with the Pilgrims last Monday, the defender also received an unexpected gift.

He explained: “I went to meet Craig, and he passed me a tie.

“I thought ‘tie?’ but I was told it’s a shirt and tie for home games.

“That’s fair enough. It’s a step up and you expect these things.

“I’m just looking forward to playing with Boston.”

Next up for United is Boxing Day’s clash with Lincolnshire rivals Gainsborough Trinity at the Jakemans Stadium.

And Batchelor is hoping for another three points, as well as bragging rights.

“I’m really looking forward to that game,” he said.

“It’s a fixture I’ve never played in, obviously.

“But I’m really looking forward to it.

“I know a couple of lads there, like Jack McGovern.

“They’re good players there, but I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a massive game, and one we want to win as well.”