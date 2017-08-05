Super seven can give Boston United an early advantage in the National League North

Adam Murray believes that a magnificent seven can help Boston United force their way into a powerful National League North position.

An action-packed August will see the Pilgrims compete in a mouthwatering seven matches.

And while the Boston boss knows that the first few weeks of a nine-month season won’t be make or break, he is challenging his side to lay down an early marker.

“The league’s that tight there’s not much in it at all, but it’s a very high standard,” Murray said.

“What you don’t want is to get left behind.

“We want to get out the blocks well.

“If we can keep the squad fit and healthy then we will have people chomping at the bit and everybody wanting to play. We’ll have enough to deal with those seven games.

“At the same time there will be a lot of ups and downs in the season, and your season won’t be definied in the first month.”

Boston kick off their hectic August schedule at Southport on Saturday (KO 3pm).

This is followed by the home contests against Alfreton Town and Spennymoor on August 8 and 12 respectively.

This will be followed by away matches at Tamworth and FC United and further contests at home against Chorley and Nuneaton.

Although happy with the Pilgrims’ pre-season campaign, Murray knows that life will be very diferent for his newly-assembled squad as they prepare for the battles which come week-in and week-out in the league schedule.

“When it gets to points and league matches you get to a different pressure, different environments and different games.

“We will be concentrating on making sure we improve.”