TAMWORTH 2 BOSTON UNITED 1: Cowgill sees red as Pilgrims suffer more away woes

Jack Cowgill saw red as Boston United went down 2-1 at Tamworth.

The defender will have no argument after he bundled Reece Styche to the ground in the penalty area with just 20 minutes on the clock.

It was the turning point in the game as Styche slotted home the resultant spot kick and Boston were playing catch up with just 10 men - their second dismissal in as many away games this season.

Kabongo Tshimanga announced his arrival in the game by drawing United level 90 seconds after coming on, but Darryl Knights had the final say with a wonderful strike.

Adam Murray made two changes to the side which beat Alfreton 3-1 the previous week, Jack Broadhead and Karl Hawley replacing Tyrell Waite and the suspended Gregg Smith.

The hosts were playing with tempo from the off, and when Connor Taylor broke free of the United defence George Willis was off his line swiftly to force the striker wide.

But from his cross Aman Verma drilled wide.

The contest turned in the Lambs’ favour in the 20th minute when Cowgill saw red for shoving Styche to the ground as he loomed in on goal.

The Lambs attacker got to his feet and tucked away the spot kick beyond the dive of Willis, the fifth penalty in seven meetings between the two sides.

But the 10 men of Boston attempted to restore parity, Mason Warren forcing Shaun Rowley into a fine save from his 20-yard strike.

Willis was called into action again when he held onto Darryl Knights’ free kick and Andy Burns’ low cross, which appeared to be creeping inside his post.

Tom Batchelor should have pulled the Pilgrims level on the stroke of half time but, as he rose to meet Ashley Hemmings’ free kick at the back post, his header lacked the necessary direction.

But it was 1-1 less than two minutes after the re-start as Tshimanga made his mark, latching onto Hemmings’ defence-splitting pass and neatly slotting beyond Rowley.

The goal knocked the wind out of the hosts whose slick passing game suddenly looked stifled.

But from a dangerous free kick Lambs defender Luke Jones missed a sitter, heading well wide when unmarked.

Knights restored the hosts’ lead with 19 minutes remaining with a superb goal, bursting into the box, riding a challenge and slamming a ferocious strike beyond Willis and in off the underside of the crossbar.

At the death Taron Hare tried his luck with a curler but as the ball flew wide of the mark United’s hopes of a draw went with it.

TAMWORTH: Rowley, Burns, Morley, Deeney, Jones, Upton, Ezewele, Verma, Styche, Taylor (Reid 76), Knights (Davies 80); Subs (not used): Curley, Lane, Fox.

BUFC: Willis, Clifton, Beatson, Keane, Batchelor, Cowgill, Broadhead, Chapman, Hawley (Tshimanga HT), Hemmings (Waite 75), Warren (Hare 57); Subs (not used): Vince, McGuire.

Ref: Amy Fearn.

Att: 702.