TEAM NEWS: Clarke makes first start of the season as Boston United host Stockport County

Shane Clarke will make his first start of the season for Boston United as the Pilgrims host Stockport County at the Jakemans Stadium this afternoon.

He is one of two changes to the starting XI which beat Gainsborought Trinity on New Year’s Day, with Callum Chippendale also getting the nod.

Marcus Marshall, who is carrying a knock, and Gregg Smith are those replaced.

United will begin life without joint-leading scorer Smith, the nine-goal forward’s season appearing to have been ended following a fractured ankle at Gainsborough Trinity on New Year’s Day.

Joe Burgess, Herve Pepe-Ngoma, Grant Roberts, Jason St Juste and Nat Brown also remain sidelined.

The Hatters - who have ex-Pilgrim Kaine Felix on the bench - arrive outside the play-off spots on goal difference only, and unbeaten in seven matches.

However, their National League North hosts are unbeaten in four following the arrival of manager Adam Murray.

The Pilgrims have not been beaten at the Jakemans Stadium by their former League Two rivals since they both dropped down to non-league, United winning one and drawing the other two.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

UNITED: Durrant, Thomas, Robinson, Batchelor, Gordon, Clarke, Gatter, Fitzpatrick, Chippendale, Rollins, Hilliard.

SUBS: Clappison, Colley, Brown, Marshall, Fairhurst.

COUNTY: Hinchliffe, Ross, Duxbury, Montrose, Clarke, Smalley, Minihan, Stopforth, Odejayi, Ball, Lloyd.

SUBS: Meppen-Walter, Felix, Marsden, Amis, Ormson.

REF: Robert Massey-Ellis.

Follow @standardduncan on Twitter for match updates or log on to www.bostonstandard.co.uk at the final whistle for a match report and reaction.