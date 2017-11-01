Text message told Beatson his wait for a Boston United return was over

Brad Beatson learned he was back in the Boston United team after receiving a text message from Karl Hawley.

The summer signing appeared to be out of favour after not featuring in nine consecutive games for the club.

But a message from caretaker boss Hawley - asking the former Sheffield Wednesday trainee whether he was comfortable playing in the heart of defence - made him realise his seven-week wait for first-team action was over.

Before last night, Beatson's last appeared for the Pilgrims came in the 2-1 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue on September 11.

But last night he lined up alongside Brad McGowan to complete his first 90 minutes since the 2-1 victory over North Ferriby on September 5, the club's last league win.

“I’m just happy to be playing football,” he said following the 1-0 defeat to Salford City, who moved to the top of the table.

“It gets frustrating when you’re in the stands or on the bench.

“But that’s football, you’ve just got to be working hard in training and waiting for that chance to come.”

Former Gainsborough Trinity man Beatson admitted he his recall was not as much of a shock as being asked to play at centre back for the first time in a Boston shirt.

But after returning to his old position he says he may just want to stay there.

“It’s something that happens in football,” he added.

“I got a text message from Karl asking if I felt comfortable playing centre half.

“It’s obviously somewhere I’ve not played this season, but I had a bit of heads up and prepared right.

“I just went out there and gave it my all.

“To be fair, when I came here I said my best position was left back.

“But looking at it, I’ve played nearly my whole career at centre half. It’s somewhere I do enjoy playing.

“I’ll play wherever the gaffer wants me to, but probably left centre half is my best position.”