Thanks boss! Reece Thompson wants to score the goals to pull Boston United out of the drop zone

Reece Thompson wants to repay Craig Elliott’s faith by scoring the goals which pull Boston United up to safety.

The striker became the new manager’s first signing after joining the Pilgrims on loan from Guiseley on Friday.

He had only been on the pitch a matter of seconds before Harrogate Town scored their decisive third to settle Saturday’s National League North contest.

But now the attacker is ready to show the fans what he can do in front of goal.

“The gaffer got in touch as I hadn’t been playing,” said Thompson, North Ferriby’s leading scorer with 12 goals in the National League last season.

“They put a loan deal in for me and contacted me to see if I wanted to play.

“As a player it’s nice if you have a manager who wants you there.

“I’m here to get minutes and goals.

“Hopefully I can get some goals and help Boston move up the league.”