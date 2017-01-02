That one’s for Gregg! Robinson dedicates Northolme winner to injured teammate Smith

Josh Robinson headed home a dramatic 90th-minute winner for Boston United - before dedicating his goal to teammate Gregg Smith.

Sparking jubilant scenes from the away end at the Northolme, the defender powered home a last-gasp goal to earn the Pilgrims a 2-1 victory at Lincolnshire rivals Gainsborough Trinity.

But the joy was in stark contrast to earlier in the half when striker Smith was carried from the pitch on a stretcher after fracturing his ankle, landing badly after forcing a header wide of the Blues’ goal.

“I’m over the moon - that one’s for Gregg,” said Robinson after visiting his pal in the medical room.

“Gregg’s done his ankle, so that’s for him.

“When I arrived Gregg was the captain and the leader and he made me feel welcome from day one.

“He’s lively in the changing room, a great man and a big part of Boston United.”

Although Smith’s injury but a dampener on the day, United certainly made sure they enjoyed their victory.

After rising highest to meet Callum Chippendale’s free kick and beating the superb George Willis with a header which found the net via the post, the on-loan York City man sprinted to the partying away fans, skidding on his knees before joining them in a giant embrace, swiftly followed by his teammates.

“I just ran into the crowd, they were going for it,” Robinson said.

“I got a booking for it, but it deserved a big celebration as it’s a big one for the fans.

“They’ll be buzzing so that’s good.”

Although they left it late, Boston deserved the win after creating by far the better chances of the New Year’s Day clash.

James Reid put Trinity ahead in the 20th minute from the penalty spot after referee Garreth Rhodes spotted a handball in a busy penalty area.

But picking the ball out of his net was about the most Pilgrims keeper Ross Durrant had to do all afternoon.

United were level three minutes later as Jay Rollins marked his return to the starting XI with his ninth goal of the campaign, a powerful 25-yard drive which Willis couldn’t get enough behind.

But the Blues keeper looked to have redeemed himself with a series of fine stops in the second half.

At full stretch he denied Robinson an earlier goal with a one-handed save, before using his body to deny Lewis Hilliard when well placed.

He then tipped Smith’s effort over the bar before, from the resultant corner, the United forward inured his ankle.

The injury took some of the sting out of the contest, but Trinity did see Jordan Thewlis’ effort bend just wide.

Then - as the game appeared to be heading for the second 1-1 draw between the sides in the space of six days - Robinson, who scored Boston’s goal in their home stalemate, popped up again to spark the wild scenes.