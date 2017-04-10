That’s the way to do it! Chapman says Boston United’s Telford win is what should be expected every week

Adam Chapman believes Boston United’s 3-0 victory over Telford was the kind of performance the Pilgrims should be delivering every home game.

United secured National League North safety in style - equalling their best win of the season and recording their third consecutive clean sheet.

But the Pilgrims midfielder is adamant that such a controlled performance should be the norm for the team.

“It was one we wanted,” he said.

“It wasn’t the best game, but we were comfortable at all times.

“We just felt in complete control. They’re the games you want at home.”

Chapman admitted that safety was tinged with a bit of frustration as it signalled his former club Gainsborough Trinity edging closer towards the drop.

However, he believes that his current team was always too strong to get dragged into a real battle for survival.

“I don’t want them to see them go down, but I’m here top do a job for Boston United,” Chapman added.

“I never took it for granted, but I was always confident this group wouldn’t get sucked into it.

“We had too much to get stuck into something like that.”

Boston’s win, coupled with Trinity’s 1-0 home defeat to Stockport County, means the Pilgrims cannot be caught by the bottom three.

Jay Rollins ended a goal drought stretching back to January 21 with a brace, while Mani Dieseruvwe opened his Pilgrims account with a coolly-taken penalty.

Louis Briscoe didn’t get his name on the scoresheet but played a vital role in attack, his experience seeing him doing an important link-up job and chipping in with two assists.

And while the United defence also deserve credit for yet another shut-out, keeper Ross Durrant pulled off three important blocks to make sure he didn’t pick the ball out of his net this afternoon.