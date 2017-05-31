The best teams have more than one trick in their locker, says Boston United keeper Willis

George Willis is adamant that one-trick ponies will never be able to win the National League North.

Boston United’s summer signing is adamant that the teams that will do well next season will be the ones who can learn to adapt and find the correct keys to unlock different types of sides.

“You come up against so many different types of opposition at this level, the good teams are the ones who know what to do to win each match,” said the former Gainsborough Trinity keeper.

“Some managers try to play football and some are the complete opposite and try to stop you playing.

“To do well you need to have balance in the team and understand how to beat other teams.”

There will certainly be a mixture of styles in the division next season, with big-spending sides such as Salford City and Harrogate, full-time outfits like Kidderminster Harriers and York City and hard-to-break-down opponents such as Tamworth and Brackley all hopeful of a good campaign.

A total of six new teams will join the division next campaign, and that means plenty of unknown quantities.

“It’s going to be the toughest it has ever been this season,” Willis added.

“There are a lot of big teams in there, some are full time and others have big budgets.

“But it’s a challenge we’ll look forward to and want to get right.

“You can only concentrate on your own performances over the course of a season, and try to be as good and consistent as you can.”

And reflecting on last season’s National League North education at the Northolme, Willis added: “Being in a team fighting to stay up keeps you busy.

“But if I can be in a team that wins 1-0 each week and I don’t have a lot to do then I’d say ‘brilliant, I’m happy with that’. Either way you have to have a good relationship with your defence to make sure things go right for you.”