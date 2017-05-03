The door remains open for Boston United’s injured trio - Murray

Adam Murray says Boston United will leave the door open for long-term injury victims Grant Roberts, Herve Pepe-Ngoma and Joe Burgess.

The trio have missed the majority of the Pilgrims’ National League North campaign, but the manager says he has been impressed with their desire to return to full fitness and will invite them back to prove themselves when his new-look squad reports back for pre-season training.

“They have been given the opportunity, they have been told the door will be open,” Murray told The Standard.

“All three of those players have shown a terrific attitude here.

“It’s been a long season with injuries, but they deserve the opportunity to come and show what they can do - if they choose to take that offer up.

“If they choose to go elsewhere then that’ll be their choice.”

Burgess made his first appearance since breaking his foot on October 8 in Saturday’s final game of the season, a 4-2 defeat at Curzon Ashton.

However, midfielders Roberts and Pepe-Ngoma are yet to feature since Murray joined the club in December.