The manager will help me progress! Teenager Adams says Boston United is the best place for him next season

Liam Adams believes Boston United is the best place to help him fulfil his potential.

The teenager joined his home-town club in the summer after leaving Nottingham Forest’s academy.

But after one start and three appearances from the bench he found himself out of favour by early September.

However, a dual registration with UCL Premier Wisbech Town and a title-winning campaign with the Pilgrims’ youth team have seen him force his way back.

“I’m still young and learning a lot,” said Adams.

“The manager will help me progress and make me better, and I think I’m in a good place for my development.

“I want to be with Boston next season, definitely.”

Adams was quick to thank Wisbech for offering him the chance of regular football, the Fenmen also playing big parts in the progression of youngsters Harrys Limb and Vince this season.

“The main thing was playing, otherwise I wouldn’t be sharp,” he added. “Winning the title was good. No matter what level, it’s always a great feeling to win a title.

“I’ve been getting men’s football at Wisbech.

“I’m happy with how it’s been. I think they have a good bunch of players and help the young lads out, that’s definitely helped.”