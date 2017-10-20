The only way is up, claims Wakefield

Liam Wakefield is refusing to rule out a play-off push for Boston United.

The Pilgrims are currently languishing at the wrong end of the National League North, nine points off the top seven.

Liam Wakefield.

But this season’s additional play-off spots offer a greater chance for more teams to keep their seasons alive for longer.

And the defender believes that a good run of games could still see United posing a real threat.

“Looking at the team and players we’ve got, we don’t see why we can’t get promoted or at least get up there,” Wakefield told The Standard.

“There are lads in the team who have done it higher up, and they know what it takes in the higher league.

“If we get it right there’s only one place we can go, and that’s up.”

In such a tightly-contested division - six points separate sixth and 18th spot at present - Wakefield is adamant that no side with true aspirations or confidence can afford to give up.

And he says Boston must forget their stop-start beginning to the campaign and focus on forcing their way up the table.

He added: “You see the league, you can go from mid-table to high play-offs by winning one or two games.

“There’s no need to judge at this point in the season.

“People at the top can easily slip down, and vice versa.

“That’s what happens in football, and until the season’s over, who knows?”

Former Doncaster Rovers, Accrington Stanley and Morecambe full back Wakefield has been an ever-present sicne making his Pilgrims debut last month.

Since coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup draw with Haughmond he has started every contest the Pilgrims have played.