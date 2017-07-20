The only way is up for defender Keane

Jordan Keane wants to make Boston United his home.

The 23-year-old says he is fed up of the nomadic lifestyle and is ready for a settled future, complete with some silverware.

“I want to stick for a bit,” said the summer recruit, who has previously been on the books of Derby County, Wolves, Stoke City, Alfreton, Nuneaton and Worcester, as well as having loan stints with Lincoln City and Tamworth.

“I’ve moved around a lot. Not because I wanted to, but because of what’s happened at clubs.

“I want to be somewhere and do well and get promotions for the club.”

After leaving the Blues, Keane linked up with Jamie Vardy’s V9 Academy this summer, which attempts to help a select group of non-league players progress in the game.

And after being impressed by the recruitment made by United boss Adam Murray and his assistant Karl Hawley, who Keane played with at Alfreton, the defender said he knew where he wanted to be.

“After watching and seeing a few of the signings the gaffer’s made I thought ‘I’ve got to be a part of that’,” he confessed.

“For a young lad I think I’m quite experienced with what I’ve seen and been through.

“This club’s got a good feeling to it, it’s a big club and the fans welcome you straight away through social media.

“It’s a big old club and a breath of fresh air for me.”

After a miserable stint with Worcester, which saw the cash-strapped club tumble out of the National League North, Keane - whose brother Cieron plays for league rivals Kidderminster - says it is time to be competing at the other end of the table.

He added: “I want to be up the top. I don’t want to be down the bottom again.

“From my previous experience with Worcester I know it’s not a nice feeling.

“Whether you know the club’s going down or not, you don’t want to be getting relegated.

“I want to be climbing up, not falling down.”