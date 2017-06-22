The Waite is over as United get their new man

Boston United have announced their latest signing as former Kidderminster Harriers forward Tyrell Waite, with another signing on the horizon later today.

The club said United boss Adam Murray was ‘over the moon’ to have him on board.

Adam added he was delighted to get his man after a summer-long pursuit and said: “I am over the moon to get him onboard because it took a lot of hard work.

“He’s a player who played a lot of games in a very good team last season.

“He is naturally a centre forward but played all last season as a wide man, so he gives us good attacking options.

“He will bring good technical ability with pace, power and presence in the attacking third.”

The former Notts County striker has switched to The Jakemans Stadium after turning down the opportunity to remain with last season’s Vanarama National League North runners-up.

Waite scored seven goals for Harriers, predominantly from a wide position, but the club say he is equally at home through the middle.

The club left fans waiting for four hours on Twitter yesterday (Wednesday) before finally announcing the new signing. They said a sixth name will be announced today (Thursday).