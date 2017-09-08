Things will swing our way! Murray confident the only way is up for Boston United

Adam Murray is confident his Boston United side are close to clicking.

And when they do he believes some unsuspecting team will be on the receiving end of a hiding.

The manager was buoyed by his side’s second-half display at Kidderminster and late victory over North Ferriby, and now he wants the side to take confidence from these matches into Saturday’s visit to Blyth Spartans (KO 3pm).

That game will be swiftly followed by Monday night’s away contest at Bradford Park Avenue (KO 7.45pm).

“I’m not going to speak too soon the way our start to the season has gone,” Murray said when asked if the weekend’s performance was what we can expect to become the norm from the team.

“You can’t write the script at the minute.

“All we need to do is give 110 per cent every training session and game and our luck will change.”

Murray added: “Things will swing our way and we’ll end up beating someone three or four because we’re creating chances.

“When that does swing we’ll be in a good position.”