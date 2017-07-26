Thinking big! Hemmings says Boston United have a winning mentality

Ahley Hemmings believes that a winning mentality can inspire Boston United to promotion.

The winger joined the Pilgrims after leaving Mansfield Town in the summer, and he has been impressed by how Adam Murray’s newly-assembled squad are all hungry for success.

“Everyone’s determined to get promoted - that’s what everyone wants,” Hemmings said.

“The gaffer and Karl (Hawley, assistant) have put a squad together where everyone’s got the same mindset.

“We’ll go into the season hopeful of great things.

“It’s a big club. I’m feeling great here and can’t wait for the season to start.”

Hemmings may have dropped out of the Football League this year, but he has plans of a swift return... with his new club.

He added: “When I came in I was talking to a couple of the lads and they’re telling me they’re 18 - it makes me feel old. But I still consider myself a youngish player.

“I’m 26, I’ve still got loads of years left in me.

“I’d love to get promoted here and into the Conference Premier, and then get Boston back into the League.

“I’d love that.”