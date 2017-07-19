Third time lucky? Clifton says play-offs are the minimum expected from Boston United

A top-seven finish is the minimum expected of Boston United this season - according to James Clifton.

The summer signing has arived at the Jakemans Stadium desperate for the success which will help to put past play-off frustrations behind him.

Clifton helped Brackley Town to win promotion to the Conference North in 2012.

But since then he has found himself desperate to replicate that glory.

Clifton tasted defeat with the Saints in the play-off final the following season, being beaten 1-0 by FC Halifax Town.

And after being part of the Nuneaton squad which missed out on fifth spot to the Pilgrims in 2016 he has his sights set firmly on glory.

“Winning promotion is a great feeling, it’s what you play football for,” he said.

“You can’t beat the feeling of winning games and getting promoted.

“But losing in the play-off final isn’t nice.

“And with missing out with Nuneaton as well it’ll be third time lucky, hopefully.”

With this is in mind, Clifton knows what he expects from the Pilgrims this season.

He added: “We’re all wanting to push forward in the same direction and we want play-offs. Minimum.

“Everyone’s working towards that.”

The 25-year-old has been impressing in pre-season on the right wing, a role he believes he can flourish in if allowed to move out of defence.

“Most people that have seen me play full back will know I don’t tend to do too much of the defending side of the game,” he added.

“It does come naturally going forward.”