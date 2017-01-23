Third time plucky! Striker Simmons returns to Boston United with more to offer

Alex Simmons is back at Boston United, but admits it feels like a different club.

The Lincoln City striker began his third loan spell in as many seasons as the Pilgrims left Bradford Park Avenue with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

“It’s a different gaffer, different feel to it,” the forward - who netted twice against Boston with Halifax earlier in the campaign - told The Standard.

“I went training on Thursday and everything was really sharp, and good.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m hoping for minutes and to play well and help the team.”

Simmons has previously netted once in eight appearances for the Pilgrims over the space of two month-long loans.

But he has now re-joined the club for the remainder of the campaign, and is looking to establish himself in the first XI.

Every day I’m learning. Even in training, you just step forward and learn from it,” said the forward, who is adamant he’s a more complete player since his las spell at the Jakemans Stadium.

“I like to think I’m a better player than before, and hopefully I can keep getting better.”

Goals from Jay Rollins and Kalern Thomas ensured that United’s winning streak at Bradford Park Avenue continued, the club picking up their third straight win at the Horsfall Stadium.

It was leading scorer Rollins’ 10th of the season, while Thomas opened up his Pilgrims account.