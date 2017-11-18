Thompson on the bench as new manager Elliott looks for a winning start with Boston United

Striker Reece Thompson has been named on the bench as new manager Craig Elliott prepares to take charge of his first Boston United match.

The former Shaw Lane boss has stuck with the starting XI which drew 2-2 with Stockport County last weekend.

That means Thompson - who joined on loan from National League Guiseley yesterday - and defender James Clifton, back from injury, will have to wait for their chances from the bench.

They will replace outgoing Morgan Penfold and Liam Adams amongst the substitutes.

Elliott will be keen to make a good impression in front of the travelling Pilgrims fans as well as the hosts, who he helped to a league title as a player.

Simon Weaver’s Town haven’t won at home in their past five games, although they did progress at the expense of Goole on penalties in a West Riding Senior Cup tie.

Their last win at the CNG Stadium came on September 23 and has been followed by four draws and an FA Cup defeat to Gainsborough Trinity, their form allowing Salford City to pull away at the top of the National League North.

Former Pilgrim Liam Agnew is in the Harrogate squad.

HARROGATE: Belshaw, Fallowfield, O’Hanlon, Falkingham, Kennedy, Burrell, Thomson, Emmett, Thewlis, Agnew, Lesley.

SUBS: Van, Cracknell, Gooda, Curry.

UNITED: Willis, Yeomans, Muggleton, McGuire, Beatson, McGowan, Hemmings, Keane, Smith, Rollins, Vince.

SUBS: Tshimanga, Thompson, Clifton, Broadhead, Waite.

REF: Alex Kirkley.

