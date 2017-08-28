Three changes as Boston United prepare for Nuneaton clash

Jordan Keane and James Clifton will face their former club as Boston United prepare to take on Nuneaton Town.

Keane returns to the starting line-up following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at FC United, with Boston looking for some vital points against the Boro.

He is one of three changes made by Adam Murray as Jack Broadhead and Kabongo Tshimanga also come in as Jack Cowgill, Jamie McGuire and Mason Warren are omitted form the starting XI.

Nuneaton have ex-Pilgrims Brad Gascoigne and Courtney Wildin in their team.

Nuneaton, like Boston, have picked up two wins from six matches this season, but sit two places higher in the National League North due to a superior goal difference.

Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Leamington ended their run of three straight defeats, but they are yet to pick up a point on the road.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

UNITED: Willis, Clifton, Yeomans, Broadhead, McGowan, Keane, Rollins, Chapman, Smith, Hemmings, Tshimanga.

SUBS: Vince, Hare, Waite, Hawley, McGuire.

NUNEATON: Lyness, L. Wildin, C. Wildin, Beswick, Gascoigne, Heaton, Henshall, Elliott, Chambers, Hickey, Nicholson.

SUBS: Glover, Tweed, Ashton, Ball, Taylor.

REF: Ricky Wootton.

