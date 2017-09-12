Time for a shake up? Murray hints that there may be changes at Boston United following Park Avenue defeat

Adam Murray has admitted it may be time to ‘shake up’ his Boston United squad.

Speaking after last night’s 2-1 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue, the Pilgrims boss said he was no-longer prepared to put up with individual errors costing his side points.

“Our decision making is naive,” Murray said.

“At this stage of the game it’s looking like men versus boys.

“We may need to have a little shake up and change that to get us back on track.

“It’s not as if teams are pulling us apart, it’s stupid, stupid things that are costing us goals.

“You look at their team, they’ve got six or seven blokes in there who have been promoted.”

Hinting that more experience is needed, Murray continued: “I thought we were outstanding first half.

“We come in at half time and felt we were really in the game and playing really well, but then individual errors. That’s the common theme at the moment.

“The results of late have not been good enough for the club we are.

“We either lie down and cry and sulk or we ask for men to stand up.

“if that means moving things around to take this forward, if that means shaking things up and moving a few bits then so be it.”

Brad McGowan met Ashley Hemmings’ cross to head United in front with half an hour played, the first time the Pilgrims had led away from home this campaign.

But that advantage was short-lived as Mark Ross levelled four minutes later.

And it was Boston old boy Adam Boyes who had the final say, grabbing Park Avenue’s winner seven minutes after the re-start.

McGowan rose well to meet Hemmings’ free kick from the right-hand side, getting enough purchase on the ball to direct it beyond Ed Hall and into the net.

But a long throw was United’s undoing as Boyes met Graham Kelly’s delivery, with Ross beating George Willis with the loose ball from the edge of the box.

Boyes - who should have handed Bradford the lead when he fired over when well placed - got his name on the scoresheet when he converted in a packed penalty area.

Boston had chances in the game but Adam Chapman, Karl Hawley and Tyrell Waite couldn’t find the target while James Clfiton’s strike was batted away by Ed Hall.

BPA: Hall, Toulson, Ross, Knowles, Kelly, Wroe, Clee (Spencer 80), Vidal, Johnson (Nowakowski 73), Brooksby, Boyes; Subs (not used): Lyn, Knight, Drench.

UNITED: Willis, McGowan, Keane, Beatson (Tshimanga 65), Clifton, Chapman (Broadhead 69), McGuire, Yeomans, Rollins (Waite 73), Hemmings, Hawley; Subs (not used): Vince, Hare.

Ref: Aaron Jackson.

Att: 358.