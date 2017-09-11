Time to take responsibility! Murray issues message to his Pilgrims ahead of Bradford Park Avenue clash

It’s time for Boston United to forget about defeat at Blyth Spartans and put things right, says Adam Murray.

The Pilgrims travel to face Bradford Park Avenue tonight, just two days after their 5-2 defeat in the north east.

And the manager is demanding a better performance.

He said: “We need to get straight back on the bike and get going again.

“If we had a week to reflect on that we’d spend a few days crying.”

But he has also warned his squad it is time for them to take responsibility on the turf.

He added: “It’s on the players’ toes now.

“It’s one of those, you see it at every level, we’ve had a couple of hand up in the dressing room.

“But we’re past that, you do that at under 12s. We’ve had that too many times.”

Kick off at the Horsfall Stadium will be at 7.45pm.