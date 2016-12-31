Trinity take two? Not a chance, says Boston United boss Murray

Adam Murray expects tomorrow’s clash at Gainsborough Trinity to be totally different from Boxing Day’s draw.

Although Boston United will meet the Blues for a second time in the space of just six days, the Pilgrims boss is not expecting a repeat performance.

“Gainsborough will be totally different away from home,” Murray said after the festive 1-1 draw.

“There will be a lot of things that go into planning home and away games.

“Lots of things make the games different, the ground, the pitch, the players on the day.

“It’s another chance to try to win three points.”

Josh Robinson headed the Pilgrims into a 56th-minute lead on Boxing Day, only for Ioan Evans to level 12 minutes later.

New Year’s Day’s k ick off at the Northolme will be at 3pm.