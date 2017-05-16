Trio sign Pilgrims contracts

Tom Batchelor, Liam Adams and Jan Yeomans will remain at the Jakemans Stadium next season.

The trio have each penned deals with the club after being offered the chance to stay by manager Adam Murray.

Towering centre back Batchelor, 25, joined the Pilgrims in December and made no secret of the fact he wanted to remain with the club next season.

Twenty-one-year-old Yeomans was another of Murray’s mid-season recruits and made the left back slot his own after scoring on his debut.

Adams, 19, helped the youth team to a league title after making the switch from Nottingham Forest’s Academy last summer, also making six first-team appearances.

Adam Chapman, Jay Rollins and Kalern Thomas have also been offered deals to remain with the club.