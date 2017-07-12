Tshimanaga arrives at Boston United with his sights set on goals

Kabongo Tshimanga is confident he can score the goals that will help Boston United take the National League North by storm.

The 19-year-old joined the Pilgrims from MK Dons this summer and arrives at the Jakemans Stadium with two aims - game time and goals.

He netted five times in 10 appearances on loan at Corby Town in 2015, and the striker is confident he can deliver at this level once more.

“I’m definitely confident I can score goals,” Tshimanga said.

“This was two years ago and I’ve had a lot of experience since then back home with MK last year.

“At the start of the season I made appearances for the first team and I got my first goal against Reading.”

The diminutive Tshimanaga may not be the most imposing figure on the pitch, but he is adamant that his pace and hard work off the pitch can help him terrorise opposition defenders this campaign.

“I try to keep to my strict diet and gym plan to stay in the best shape possible for these hard games, because they’re not easy,” he added.

“I’m not a six-feet-tall lad and I’m coming up against much bigger lads, so I like to keep myself nice and sharp.

“To be fair, I look at them and analyse if they’re quick or not. The ones who aren’t quick, I’ll have a go at them.”

Tshimanga also admitted that the attraction of regular football also convinced him to choose Boston over other suitors.

He said: “I had a few offers from the higher leagues, but the whole point for me was to play. I had a lot of issues with MK regarding game time, so I just want to play as many games as possible and test myself.”

United host Barrow in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (KO 3pm) and will meet Stamford on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

The venue will depend on the outcome of last night’s Lincs Senior Cup contests.

The Pilgrims were in action at Lincoln United. Log on to www.bostonstandard.co.uk for a report and reaction.