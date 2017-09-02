Two changes as Pilgrims look for first away points at Kidderminster Harriers

Boston United have made two changes as they go in search of their first away points of the season at Kidderminster Harriers.

With Gregg Smith and Brad McGowan both serving suspensions, Adam Murray has brought in Jack Cowgill and Brad Beatson to the side which snatched a late draw against Nuneaton Town on Monday.

Tyrell Waite, who joined the Pilgrims from Kidderminster in the summer, is named on the bench.

The Harriers were hotly tipped to challenge for promotion this season after finishing as runners-up in the 2016-17 campaign.

But a stuttering start has seen them begin the day 14th in the National League table, three places and two points above United.

Kidderminster have won two of their three home matches, beating Leamington (2-0) and Alfreton Town (2-1) following their opening-day defeat to Chorley (1-0).

The two sides last met at Aggborough in April, Harriers grabbing the only goal of the game in the dying minutes.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

HARRIERS: Hall, Austin, Taylor, Croasdale, Horsfall, Williams, Sonupe, McQuilkin, Ironside, Ngwatala, Bradley.

SUBS: Brown, Weeks, Wright, Longbottom, Webb.

UNITED: Willis, Clifton, Yeomans, Beatson, Keane, Cowgill, Chapman, Tshimanga, Hemmings, Broadhead.

SUBS: Vince, Hare, Waite, Hawley, McGuire.

REF: Alex Kirkly.

