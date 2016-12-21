‘Ugly’ shifts please Murray as he earns his first win with Boston United

Adam Murray marked his first win as Boston United manager by praising his side for putting in an ‘ugly’ shift.

Quick tempo attacking and relentless pressure on the opposition are fast become trademarks of the new boss’ Pilgrims performances.

Jason St Juste.

Signs of that first trait have been evident throughout the season, but from front to back United are showing a new work ethic when it comes to frustrating rivals and regaining possession.

And following last night’s 3-1 victory over Curzon Ashton, Murray gave his side the thumbs up, even if he was quick to describe the victory as ‘a small step on a long journey’.

“Before the game we asked for another raise in the performance levels, and I think we got that,” he said.

“From the first minute the lads showed a great commitment and endeavour to give everything they’ve got.

Jay Rollins.

“There was some fantastic individual performances, but I think the team looked like a unit, we looked solid, organised and hard to beat.

“At the other end we created a whole heap of chances.”

Jordon Wright had given the Nash a 13th-minute lead, but Lewis Hilliard scored a stunning brace while Ben Gordon also netted his first goal for the club as Boston moved up to 13th in the National league North.

Things didn’t start well for United after losing eight-goal attacker Jay Rollins to a hamstring strain in the warm-up.

But Murray was quick to praise replacement Jason St Juste, who he cited as an example of the club’s new-found eagerness to harrass the opposition.

“He (Rollins) felt a bit of as niggle in the warm-up, which was obviously a blow,” Murray added.

“But I thought Jason was excellent. He came into the starting XI late but put an outstanding performance in.

“I know what he can do with the ball, he’s a very talented footballer.

“It’s the same as the other attacking players, I’m asking him to do the ugly side, and he did that fantastically well.

“He put a shift in for the team.”

Murray proved to be an animated figure on the sideline, celebrating the final whistle with a fist pumped into the air.

And after leaving the pitch to chants of ‘Adam Murray’s barmy army’ the new manager was quick to thank the support.

“I thought they were fantastic, even when we conceded,” he continued.

“I had someone here watching the game, and he commented on how good the supporters were.

“They kept going, even when we went 1-0 down they came back with us.

“The lads were saying, it makes a massive difference and it was fantastic to hear them.”