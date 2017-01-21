United could dish out three debuts in BPA clash

Adam Murray could dish out three Boston United debuts this afternoon as the Pilgrims face Bradford Park Avenue.

Murray has named new signing Richard Brodie in his starting XI, and he will line up alongside Jay Rollins and Alex Simmons in attack.

Simmons is making yet another ‘debut’ for the Pilgrims as he has once again rejoined on loan from Lincoln City, for the third season in a row.

Striker Karl Hawley, another midweek recruit, begins on the bench and could complete the treble.

With Joe Robinson suspended, Nat Brown returns to the defence for the first time in seven matches, while fellow defender Joe Maguire is also back from injury and is named on the bench.

Callum Chippendale and Ben Gordon are both named in the squad to face their former employers while Jason St Juste, another ex-Park Avenue player, is on the injury list along with Grant Roberts, Joe Burgess, Liam Agnew, Gregg Smith and Herve Pepe-Ngoma.

Smith netted the only goal of the game as Boston won the return National League North contest in Lincolnshire back in September.

Bradford sit in the final relegation spot, seven points behind 14th-placed Boston, having played one game more.

BPA: Worsnop, Toulson, Nowakowski, Dean, Knowles, Chippendale, Brooksby, D. Boshell, Webb-Foster, Wroe, N. Boshell.

SUBS: Coates, Sharp, Dyche, Sinclair, Hall.

UNITED: Durrant; Thomas, Brown, Batchelor, Gordon; Gatter, Fitzpatrick, Clarke; Rollins, Brodie, Simmons.

SUBS: Hawley, Hilliard, Maguire, Marshall, Chippendale.

REF: Simeon Lucas.

Follow @standardduncan on Twitter for live updates or log onto www.bostonstandard.co.uk at full time for a match report and updates.