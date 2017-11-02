Ups and downs! Beatson says Boston United must climb up the table after letting former manager Murray down

Brad Beatson believes the Boston United squad let Adam Murray down - but says they have to put that right by forcing the club up the league table.

Murray resigned following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Brackley Town, with the Pilgrims sitting second-bottom in the National League North.

And while defender Beatson concedes that poor performances on the pitch played their part in his former boss’ exit, he says the squad are desperate to fight their way out of trouble.

Adding his backing to caretaker boss Karl Hawley, he said: “We all get on well with Karl, but the gaffer as well.

“The gaffer put a lot of work into the squad and we let him down.

“But we’re in a position now. It’s football, it happens.

“We’re all behind Karl and we’re all backing each other.

“Everyone in that dressing room is behind one another.

“The league table right now, we need to pick up some results and get ourselves out of that.

“And that starts Saturday.”

Next up for Boston is the weekend’s trip to Leamington (KO 3pm).

And Beatson says that the squad will travel to Warwickshire full of confidence.

Hawley’s first game in charge was a 1-0 defeat to current leaders Salford City, but the defender believes that the spirited performance is a foundation to build upon.

“We played top of the league, a full time squad and deserved to get something,” Beatson added.

“If we play like that then nine times out of 10 we’ll get a result.”