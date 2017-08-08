VIDEO: Gregg Smith on his first goal since returning from injury

Gregg Smith ended his eight-month wait for a Boston United goal by finding the net in the Pilgrims' 3-1 win over Alfreton Town.
His 77th-minute diving header secured three points.
Mason Warren and Jordan Keane were also on target.
