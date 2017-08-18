Video kills the rivals’ stars! How Boston United boss Murray is using technology to gain an advantage

Self-proclaimed ‘nerd’ Adam Murray believes that gaining access to video footage of all his opposition’s matches will only help deliver more success to Boston United.

While many people spend their weekends chilling out on the sofa watching a movie, Murray is glued to his laptop studying footage of the Pilgrims’ next opponents.

A change in National League regulations this season means that every club has to upload the footage of their home matches to a database, which can be accessed by all the other teams in their league.

Murray is known as a progressive thinker in terms of the way he structures the coaching of his squad, both on the training ground and at home.

And for him this is a welcome return to the comforts he was used to when managing Mansfield Town in the Football League.

“It’s brilliant,” he said. “The guys who are doing it - Scout7 - have ben really helpful in terms of getting games over to us.

“It does help your preparation, there’s no doubt about it.

“(Last) Tuesday we scored two goals (against Alfreton) from set pieces because we had the preparation.”

Not only does Murray believe that homework pays off, he also relishes that side of the job.

“I’m a nerd. I’m a geek. I don’t mind that,” he added.

“I will sit in a home with four kids where I should probably be spending more time with them, and I don’t come off my laptop, whether it’s watching the opposition, watching us, watching new things to get new ideas.

“My brain doesn’t stop, if I’m honest. I don’t get much sleep.

“But it’s part of the game which I’m obsessed with.”

The new video footage option is much more to Murray than just scouting from his own living room.

He views it as a way to coach his squad on their nights off and help sculpt them into better players, messaging each of his players with clips tailored solely for their own personal needs.

“They get separate bits. They get individual stuff, they get unit stuff, they get team stuff,” continued Murray, who has previously expressed the need for his squad to put in overtime to compete with full-time clubs.

“We’re working with a company now, Pro Sport Analysis, and we’ve got our own platform and website.

“So if I see a game and something I’m not happy with, I’ll tag that player into it and it goes straight to their phone.

“I think the players are getting a little bit annoyed at how many clips I’m sending, but it’s all for their learning.

“I said we want to create a learning environment here for the next three-four years and allow people to grow and the club to grow.

“We don’t want to spend loads of money on this player or that player. We want to make our players better.”

Of course, there are two sides to every coin, and United’s opponents will now also get a better insight into the Pilgrims.

But Murray is enjoying the challenge of having to discover new ways to outsmart rivals.

“The flipside is that people get to see your strengths and weaknesses,” he continued.

“But it’s up to you then as a manager or coach to identify those things.

“It’s something I’m used to and something I’m more than happy to work with.”