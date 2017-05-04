Vince delighted with his Three Lions call-up

Harry Vince says his England C call-up has been the icing on the cake.

Boston United’s 18-year-old midfielder capped off a year to remember by earning a place in Paul Fairclough’s squad for the nation’s non-league squad.

Vince is now hoping to pull on the Three Lions shirt in their upcoming matches against Panjab FA at Solihull Moors (May 28) and the Jersey FA at St Helier (May 30).

“I was surprised when I found out I’d been called up, but really proud,” said Vince.

“It’s been a brilliant season for me, and this has just topped it all off.”

The past campaign has seen the teenager make his first-team debut, score his first senior Pilgrims goal, mark his 18th birthday by signing a contract and also help guide the under 19s to a league title.

But now his attention will turn to international duty.

“They’ll be good tests and I just hope I can be involved,” Vince added.

“It’ll be a good feeling to walk out there in an England shirt.

“But I’ve been selected, so I’ve just got to get on with it and show I’m good enough to be involved.”

Former Pilgrim David Ferguson, currently with Darlington 1883, has also been called up to the squad.