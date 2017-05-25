Vince is dressed for Three Lions success

Harry Vince will head off for international duty expecting to look the part both on and off the field.

The Boston United teenager has been selected to represent the England C team in two matches this week.

On Friday he will set off for Wolverhampton to link up with the rest of the squad ahead of Sunday’s contest against Panjab FA at Solihull Moors.

The England C side will then jet off on Monday as the non-league Three Lions face a Jersey FA squad on Tuesday.

Vince is pictured after being supplied with a Remus Uomu suit by Coneys of Boston