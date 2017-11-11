Waite back in contention as Pilgrims face Stockport County

Tyrell Waite has been named on the bench as Boston United go in search of back-to-back league wins for the first time since September last year.

The striker was recalled early from his loan spell at Matlock Town, with caretaker boss Karl Hawley offering the former Kidderminster Harriers forward his chance to force his way back into the team.

The only change to the side which beat in-form Leamington 2-0 last week sees Jan Yeomans replace the injured James Clifton at right back.

Fellow full back Liam Wakefield is also ruled out through injury.

United’s three previous league wins this season have all been followed by defeats, with Hawley keen to stop that run today.

The last time Boston won consecutive league games was in September 2016, defeating Alfreton and Altrincham.

Today’s opponents Stockport County sit eighth in the table, 12 places and nine points ahead of their hosts.

Victory could lift Boston out of the relegation zone and as high as 18th if results elsewhere go their way.

If Boston match Nuneaton’s result and have an improved goal difference they could leapfrog them and move away from the bottom three.

UNITED: Willis, Yeomans, Muggleton, McGuire, Beatson, McGowan, Hemmings, Keane, Smith, Rollins, Vince.

SUBS: Tshimanga, Penfold, Adams, Broadhead, Waite.

COUNTY: Hinchliffe, Cowan, Duxbury, Ball, Clarke, O'Halloran, Mantack, Stopforth, Oswell, Dixon, Warburton.

SUBS: Smalley, Walker, Thomas, Stephenson, Ormson.

REF: Sam Mulhall.

