Waiting game! Pilgrims won’t rush Gregg Smith back from injury

Gregg Smith will not be rushed back into Boston United match action - because boss Adam Murray wants to make sure his no-nonsense forward will be at his best for the start of the season.

Despite the Pilgrims striker looking sharp in summer training, it has been suggested he will sit out of the club’s early warm-up matches to ensure his return to full fitness is not hampered.

The talismanic Smith netted nine goals in 24 games in his debut season at the Jakemans Stadium, before his campaign was brought to an abrupt end when he fractured his ankle during the New Year’s Day victory at Gainsborough.

“Gregg’s looked good, but he’s got a lot to do yet,” Murray told The Standard.

“He’s ahead of where I expected him to be right now, to be honest.

“He’s done everything everybody else has in training so far, but you expect that from a character like Gregg.

“But we have to be careful with him now. We don’t want him picking up another injury because we’ve pushed him back too soon.

“He’s had six months out so he might not play any part in the first few games of pre-season.

“He’s a player who offers us another option up front and we don’t want to risk that.”

Smith joined his teammates in a team bonding camping expedition at Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park on Saturday, night.

The exercise was used to help Murray’s newly-assembled squad get to know one another, as well as fit in training sessions on both Saturday and Sunday.