Wakefield happy to be thrown in at the deep end at Boston United

Liam Wakefield admits he was thrown in at the deep end when he joined Boston United... but he doesn’t mind one bit.

The full back linked up with the Jakemans Stadium club last month following a frustrating summer.

After leaving Morecambe at the end of last season he agreed terms with an unnamed club , but the deal fell through, leaving him unattached as the new campaign got underway.

When United came calling Wakefield agreed to join Adam Murray’s side, but with the need of an FA Cup replay at Haughmond he had already featured in three matches before being given a real chance to get to know his teammates.

“I’m settling in well,” Wakefield said. “I’ve not had much time to get to know the place, just been put in at the deep end.

“But to be honest I’d rather be out there getting fit and playing football.

“Circumstances happen and things chop and change very easily in football.

“It was a hard off-season and pre-season.

“I’ve had to do it on my own, which is harder as you feel a bit behind.

“Credit to the gaffer, he had a chat with me before I came in and I’m happy to be playing.”

The former Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley player says he has no qualms about dropping down to the part-time game, believing the professionalism offered by United can still see him develop.

He added: “Full-time’s not always that different to part-time if you’re playing midweek games.

“Sometimes you’re only cooling down if you’re in full time anyway. It’s pretty similar in that context.

“It doesn’t feel like going from full-time to part-time at all.

“When I came into the environment for the first time and sat down with the gaffer and Karl Hawley you could tell it is a professional envoironment.

“The only difference is you maybe miss out on that one extra training day.”