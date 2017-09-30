Wakefield seeking another FA Cup first with Boston United

Liam Wakefield scored his first senior goal in the FA Cup, and now he is keen to get off the mark with Boston United.

The defender was on target for Doncaster Rovers in a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage Borough in 2014.

And after making his Pilgrims debut, and first start, in the two cup contests against Haughmond, the 23-year-old is looking to creat another first as the Pilgrims face AFC Mansfield.

“I scored my first professional goal in the FA Cup, so that’s always one to hold on to,” Wakefield said.

“That was for Doncaster against Stevenage.

“I’ve scored in the cup so hopefully I can score again.

“My priorities are clean sheets and winning games, but it’s a bonus any day if you can score.”

United travel to face AFC Mansfield today with the contest kicking off at 3pm.