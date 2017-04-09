Walking tournament

Boston United will host their second Over 50s Walking Football Tournament on May 13.

The event will be run in partnership with the United in the Community programme, with matches played on the Jakemans Stadium turf.

The club are currently taking entries for the tournament, which will be played in a six-a-side format, with a maximum of nine players per squad.

The tournament will follow the FA’s recently introduced standardised set of rules.

Entry price is £30 per team.

For further details, or to enter a team, contact holly.maidens@bufc.co.uk or call (01205) 364406.

The closing date for entries will be April 28.