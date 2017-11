Anything David Beckham and Fara Williams can do, so can Demi Barai.

Barai scored a wonder goal from inside her own half as Boston United Ladies left Gainsborough Ladies with a 6-2 victory on Sunday.

Captain Steph Powell, Tracey Duxbury-Mead, Vicki Bradford (two) and Ellie Spendelow also found the net as the Pilgrims sit 11 points clear at the top of the Lincolnshire County Women’s League.