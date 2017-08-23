We can’t go from being excellent to bang average! Murray wants to iron out Pilgrims inconsistency to mount a push up the table

Adam Murray refuses to be downbeat about last night’s defeat to Spennymoor Town, because he believes the National League North won’t properly begin taking shape until December.

The Boston United boss has regularly spoken about how competitive he believes the division will be this campaign.

And with a number of teams all able to snatch points from one another, Murray reckons things will take longer than usual for a true pattern of realistic title challengers and relegation strugglers to emerge.

“This league - everyone said it over the summer, everyone’s saying it now - the proof of the pudding is in the eating in terms of the results,” he said.

“This league probably won’t take shape until 20 games.

“There’s that many ups and downs, that much inconcistency.

“I think it’s a league that will be up and down for a while until you get a true idea of where’s where.

“It’s that early in the season that the environment we’re in, it shouldn’t feel like the end of the world to lose a game of football.

“We’ve got to get back on the horse, get better.”

Murray believes he has a built a competitive side, but he knows that consistency - the word written on the whiteboard to greet the players as they entered the home dressing room before last night’s 3-0 defeat - will be key to where United conclude their campaign in the table.

He added: “We can’t go from being excellent on Saturday (beating Chorley 2-0) to bang average for 45 minutes.

“That’s the inconcistency we’re finding at the minute.

“You don’t go from beating a play-off team to being a bad side in a couple of days. We’ve just got to go again.”

The Pilgrims return to action at FC United of Manchester on Saturday, before Monday’s home contest against Nuneaton Town (both 3pm).