“We don’t want teams to like coming here!” Murray wants to end Spennymoor’s winning start

Adam Murray wants Boston United to be the team to end Spennymoor’s 100 per cent record - but he knows his Pilgrims can’t afford to underestimate the National League North new boys.
The newly-promoted Moors have begun brilliantly in their fresh surroundings, picking up an opening-day win against Stockport County (1-0) and leaving FC United with a 3-2 success.
But Murray has designs on his side making the Jakemans Stadium a venue where few opposing teams will prosper.
“It will be another tough test,” the Boston boss said.
“Again they’re a team who have thrown some real resources at it. They’ve thrown some money at it and they’re having a go.
“I watched (the video of) Blythe against Alfreton, another team who have come up, and it was a really really high standard.”
Murray, however, is confident that if his Pilgrims play to their strengths and abilities then they can end the day with three points.
He added: “It’s going to be a tough game, but it’s about us.
“We want to kick on and make it like it was (against Alfreton) a fotrtress.
“We don’t want to teams to like coming here. We want to make it tough for them.”
Kick off will be at 3pm.
