“We feel as if the points have been taken away from us!” Murray angered by foul that never was

Adam Murray left the Lamb Ground questioning a refereeing decision he believes cost 10-man Boston United a point against Tamworth.

The hosts ran out 2-1 winners with strikes from Reece Stryche and Darryl Knights cancelling out Kabongo Tshimanga’s first National League North goal for the Pilgrims last night.

But Murray is adamant that referee Amy Fearn should have blown for a foul on the United goalscorer in the build-up to Knights’ second-half winner after he was sent tumbling to the ground while in possession.

“I’m really disappointed by all the refereeing decisions tonight,” Murray said.

“She blew for everything that’s gone on on the pitch, and then Kabby gets nailed and she doesn’t give a blatant foul, and they go down the other end and score.

“We feel like the points have been taken away from us rather than we’ve lost them.

“One incident cost us the game. The whistle didn’t stop blowing for 90 minutes, so I don’t know why that one got let go.”

Boston had an uphill battle from the 20th minute when Jack Cowgill was given a straight red card for a foul on Stryche as he broke free of the Pilgrims back line and loomed down on goal.

Stryche then tucked away the resultant spot kick.

Murray says he has no argument about the sending off, but was unhappy that his side allowed the Lambs to find themeslves in such a position.

He added: “The more disappointing thing for me is that the kid got in the way he did.

“It’s a pattern of their play they’re very good at.

“We worked on it and the players have to take responsibility as there’s no way he should have got into that position in the first place.

“I’m more disappointed with that than the actual penalty.”

However, on the balance of play, Murray was happy with how his side performed for the majority of the contest.

“We knew it would be a very tough game at a side who have been in and around it for the last four of five years,” he said.

“We felt that with 11 men we were more than in the game and comfortable.

“We gave away the penalty and got the red card, and then it’s an uphill battle.

“We got oursleves back in the game very well and we looked like the team who was going to go on and score again.”

United host Chorley on Saturday (KO 3pm).